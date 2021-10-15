The Hajdú-Bihar police officers finished on the podium in the national professional competition

The Hajdú-Bihar police officers finished in the prestigious third place in the VII. MEKTA National Professional Competition.

In the competition, 14 teams compared their knowledge from theoretical and practical knowledge related to the field. Among other things, the competitors had to perform fitness, tactical, driving, weapons knowledge, shooting and personal protection tasks.

The team of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters Cívis Public Area Support Subdivision won third place in the competition.

Team members: Police Staff Sergeant Péter Szűcs, Police Sergeant Sándor Tóth, Police Major László Beke, Police Staff Sergeant Tamás Vámos and Police Officer Viktor Molnár

police.hu