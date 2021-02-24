Train Hit and Killed a Man Near Rácalmás

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train on Wednesday afternoon in Fejér county, between Adony and Rácalmás. Due to the accident, there are replacement buses between Pusztaszabolcs and Dunaújváros, Mávinform reported on its website.

According to the available information, the replacement buses will connect to the S42 trains heading to Dunaújváros at Pusztaszabolcs station. From Pusztaszabolcs to the Déli pályaudvar in Budapest, the S42 trains depart according to the schedule. Passengers of the replacement buses arriving from Dunaújváros can continue their journey to the capital with the next S40 or S42 train, Mávinform announced.

MTI

pixabay