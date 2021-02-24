Coronavirus – 78 Fatalities and 2,855 New Infections in Hungary

Fully 78 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 2,855 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 410,129, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

The death toll has risen to 14,552, while 313,450 people have made a recovery.

The number of active infections stands at 82,127, while there are 4,353 hospitalized Covid patients, 407 on a ventilator.

Fully 471,004 people have been vaccinated so far, with 208,846 having received the second jab.

Source: koronavirus.gov.hu