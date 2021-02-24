The University of Liverpool Launched a Beatles Master’s Course

The University of Liverpool has been the first in the world to launch a master’s course on the musical impact and heritage of The Beatles.

The unique training will start in September – says the city’s website.

The Beatles: Music Industry and Heritage training may be most attractive to those who already work in the music and creative industries, museums, galleries, tourism, or in the leisure sector, or envisage a career in such an area.

The program is led by Holly Tessler, expert of the Liverpool-based music band, and is launched by the Institute of Popular Music, the world’s first research center specializing in popular music.

The course begins by placing the band in context within the music and creative industries and then looking at the role the Beatles have played in other areas, including tourism and cultural heritage.

MTI

pixabay