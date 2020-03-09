Share Your Wildest Moments with Us in 2020

Inspired by the time he spent here last year, a visitor of ours, Adrián Krizsai, has made a video, linked below. We would like to thank him for his contribution and encourage all of you to share your most memorable zoo and amusement park experiences with us and each other. Please submit you photos and/or videos in a visitor post on our Facebook page; there will also be a Zoo Pass giveaway among participants on March 23.

Link to the video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qy5r6FCNtB4

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park