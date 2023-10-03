Weekend for sauna users: four spas joined in Hajdú-Bihar county

This year, the Hungarian Bathing Association is organizing the sauna weekend for the sixth time; October 7-8 between 2018 and 2019, those interested are waiting for thematic sauna programs in the country’s spas.

More than 40 spas from all over the country joined the weekend initiative, they wrote.

From 16:00 on October 7th, all participating saunas will have a uniform thematic sauna program: the same music will be played, the same scent will be used and the sauna masters will perform the same choreography. The list of spas participating in the national program can be found on the website of the Hungarian Bath Association.

The following spas in Hajdú-Bihar County have joined the program:

Hajdúnánási Gyógyfürdő

Aquaticum SPA – Debrecen

Aqua-Palace Élményfürdő – Hajdúszoboszló

Bihar Termálliget Strand- és Termálfürdő – Berettyóújfalu

(MTI)