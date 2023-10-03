A man abused his acquaintance because he did not drink with him

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office accuses the man who hit an elderly and sick acquaintance on the street of attempting the crime of aggravated assault.

According to the indictment, the 74-year-old victim suffered from several illnesses. On August 16, 2022, at 5 p.m., Létavértesen was walking towards a local bus stop when the perpetrator called him. The man was drunk and with a bottle of beer in his hand asked his friend to drink together. The victim refused this and said that he was going to the hospital, so he would not join him.

The accused then became angry, went after the victim and shouted at him that he would beat him if he did not stop. He then punched the man in the nose, causing him to fall to the ground, where the offender punched him once more and then left on foot.

As a result of the defendant’s abuse, the victim suffered injuries that healed within eight days, but taking into account the manner, intensity and location of the abuse, his intention was to cause more serious injuries that would heal beyond eight days.

The investigation in the case was conducted by the Berettyóújfalu Police Department.

The District Prosecutor’s Office of Debrecen charges the recidivist defendant with the crime of attempted grievous bodily harm committed by a person whose ability to prevent the crime is limited due to his old age. In his indictment, he suggested that the Debrecen District Court, if the legal conditions are met, sentence the accused to 1 year and 6 months in prison and ban him from practicing public affairs for 2 years.

(ugyeszseg.hu)