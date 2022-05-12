A 13-year-old girl was involved in a drug dealership in Püspökladány

Police were informed that a man was trading in drugs in Püspökladány. Local investigators immediately began investigating the case and gathered evidence against the 37-year-old man.

He was interrogated as a suspect on May 9, 2022, then taken into criminal custody as the police made a motion to arrest him.

Police also identified and interrogated several of its customers. The man was also suspected of offering the illicit drug to young people, with a 13-year-old girl buying and selling.

The Püspökladány Police Department has launched an investigation into the local population on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing a drug trafficking crime.

Picture: illustration.