The 1st Debrecen Professional Festival will be held in Kossuth Square

With the intention of creating a tradition, the Debrecen Vocational Training Center is organizing its spring big event for the first time, the 1st Debrecen Vocational Festival in the main square of Debrecen.

The institutions and partner companies of the Debrecen Vocational Training Center will be waiting for those interested at more than 30 stands in Debrecen, Kossuth Square, on May 14 (Saturday) from 11:00 to 20:00. It will be possible to get to know and try some professions with the help of interesting technical tools.

Young people are welcome with handicrafts, face painting, and glitter tattoos, while the older ones can get to know the beauties of the professions we offer, said Sándor Szilágyi, the general director of the Debrecen Vocational Training Center, at a press conference.

At the event we will have LEGO robots (humanoid robot, robot dragon, robot car, tank robot), we will make spectacular chemical experiments, you can try out welding simulators, and even young people can make special souvenirs with the help of 3D printers. In addition to providing information about their dual training program and career opportunities, our corporate partners also bring various simulators to the event. There will be no shortage of stage programs either: our talented students will make singing-dance productions (folk dance, street-dance demonstration), conjuring fabulous make-up and hair poems. The Fracture Orchestra will perform at the event, and the concert of the Soulwave Orchestra will close the 1st Debrecen Professional Festival from 7 pm

– informed the head of the institution.

Attendance at the event is free.

