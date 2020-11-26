Hajdú-Bihar County summary

Police
Hajdú-Bihar County summary

In the morning, two cars collided in Debrecen, at the intersection of István Nagy Gál and Szent Anna streets. Professional firefighters at the county seat unplugged the vehicles. The ambulance service took a man to the hospital.

A house in Nádudvar, on Gutenberg Street, had to be ventilated because it was saturated with smoke. The smoke was caused by an ignited sheet, meaning the elderly man living there took him out of the house. The professional firefighters of Püspökladány carried out the effective ventilation.

