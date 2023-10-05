Speeding led to the serious accident in Debrecen

The Debrecen Traffic Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the young driver who significantly exceeded the speed limit of 50 km/h and crashed into a bus on a busy road section of the city for the offense of negligently causing a road accident.



According to the indictment, the defendant was driving a car in Debrecen on November 7, 2022, at around 1 p.m. He was transporting his girlfriend, the victim, as a passenger in the right front seat of the vehicle.

It was overcast at the time and place of the accident, but weather or other conditions did not adversely affect the visibility of the road or the bus.

In the direction of the defendant’s travel, on the road section, there was the terminus of the local bus, and the bus roundabout, from which a local bus, driving in an orderly manner, turned out of the service road. However, due to his extremely high degree of inattention and because he was driving at a speed of at least 100 km/h, he noticed the bus entering the road too late and hit the joint part of the vehicle with his speed, and then stopped drifting onto the grass bench.

As a result of the young driver’s behavior in violation of the driving rules, the victim in the car he was driving suffered a broken bone injury that took more than 8 days to heal, and the defendant was also injured. The Debrecen Police Department conducted an investigation into the case.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the defendant, who confessed to the crime, for the misdemeanor of negligently causing a road accident at the Debrecen District Court. In the indictment for issuing a criminal sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court, based on the contents of the documents, impose a fine on the defendant and ban him from driving road vehicles for a more extended period of time, without conducting a trial.

(Debreceni Nap)