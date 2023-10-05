Asphalting of Segner tér is coming to its final stage, temporary traffic regulations will be in effect

On October 8 (Sunday) – in case of rain-free weather – the intersections of Segner tér and Hatvan utca in Debrecen, as well as Segner tér and Kishegyesi út, will be repaved from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The aforementioned junctions and the traffic lanes between them will be fully closed on this day, the municipality announced.

During the work, the following temporary traffic order will be in effect:

– You cannot enter Segner tér from the direction of Hatvan utca. From Hatvan utca you can only go in the direction of Vendég and Csap utca. (A detour is recommended by using Nagy Imre utca and Mester utca.) – Driving straight and turning left on Nyugati utca from the direction of Széchenyi utca will be prohibited, only a slight right turn to Hatvan utcá is permitted. (A detour is recommended by using Széchenyi utca – Tisza István utca – Nagy Imre utca.) – It will be prohibited to drive straight from Pesti utca to Segner tér, only a slight right turn to Kishegyesi út is permitted. (A detour is recommended by using Mester utca – Nagy Imre utca – Tisza István utca.) – At the intersection of Kishegyesi út and István út, it will be prohibited to proceed straight on from the direction of Kishegyesi út, only a small curve to the right onto István út and a left turn into the parking lot of the TESCO department store are permitted. (A detour is recommended using István út and Széchenyi utca.)

During the construction works, the traffic lights at the intersection of Segner tér and Hatvan utca and Segner tér and Kishegyesi út will operate in yellow flashing mode. At the intersection of Kishegyesi út and István út, the entry ban will be reinforced and traffic will be diverted under traffic control by the contractor’s signalman. The supervisors of the Debrecen Public Space Authority will ensure effective compliance with the calm traffic order. During the closure, the affected flights of DKV Zrt. will operate on a diversion route. (More information: www.dkv.hu.) On October 9 and 10, 2023 (Monday and Tuesday) – depending on weather conditions – road markings will be painted. The Segner tér – Hatvan utca intersection will have a new traffic order: from the direction of Segner tér to Hatvan utca, it will be possible to turn left from the inner straight lane instead of the one left lane (for example, similar to the intersection of Nyugati and Széchenyi utca).

People walking around Segner tér are asked to avoid this road section and these junctions by using Nagy Imre utca – Mester utca – Bartók Béla út – István út, if possible, in order to avoid congestion.

(Debrecen City Hall)