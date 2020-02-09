EU Meeting in Debrecen on Issues of Urban and Transport Development

The representatives of ten cities from the European Union discussed issues of urban and transport development in Debrecen.

Debrecen has taken part of URBACT’s Thriving Streets program since the summer of 2019, which allows for cooperation with 9 EU cities to search for answers of urban and transport development issues. The participating cities are: Parma (Italy), Igoumenitsa (Greece), Santo Tirso (Portugal), Klaipeda (Lithuania), Oradea (Romania), Antwerp (Belgium), Nova Gorica (Slovenia), Radom (Poland) and London-Southwark (United Kingdom).

Representatives of the program had a two-day meeting in Debrecen between 29 and 30 January 2020. Ákos Balázs Vice Mayor said at the opening of the conference: the economic development of the city created several challenges concerning transport and urban development. The number of cars in traffic in Debrecen doubled in twenty years. Solutions to such increased load must be found which also support both pedestrians and cyclists.

debrecen.hu

pixabay