Debrecen Has Become a Cycle-Friendly Settlement Again

It is the third time Debrecen has become a cycle-friendly settlement. The Ministry for Innovation and Technology acknowledged the city’s results in the development of cycle transport with the award.

Currently, locals and tourists can use more than 80 kilometres of cycle paths in Debrecen, but new stretches will be constructed in the near future, for example along the following roads: Kishegyesi Road, Pallagi Road and Diószegi Road. The winners of the award are entitled to use the Cycle-friendly denomination for a year.

debrecen.hu

pixabay