Police Looking for István Petrsuhka

Police
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Police Looking for István Petrsuhka

According to the police, István Petrsuhka (29) was the attacker on Zelemér street, who shot a man on 7th February with a rubber bullet.

As we have already reported, there was a shooting in Debrecen on 7th February at about 7:30 pm on Zelemér street. A man attacked another with a gun and shot him with a rubber bullet. The attacker also took the victim’s wallet and ran away. The 26-year-old victim was taken to hospital with severe injuries.

Now, the police has published a photo of the 29-year-old attacker who is still on the run. Police are looking for István Petrsuhka.

In case you know anything about his whereabouts, contact the police on any of the following telephone numbers: 112, 107, 06-52/457-040, 06-80/555-111.

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

Police: Events of 5 February in numbers

Kurucz Judit

Robbers pretended to be antique dealers

Kurucz Judit

Police: Events of 2 June in numbers

Kurucz Judit

Iris Properties

Debrecen, István út

18 m2 flat for rent
50 000 Ft

Debrecen, Bem tér

55 m2 flat for rent
120 000 Ft

Debrecen, Egyetem sugárút

43 m2 flat for rent
90 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *