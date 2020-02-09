Police Looking for István Petrsuhka

According to the police, István Petrsuhka (29) was the attacker on Zelemér street, who shot a man on 7th February with a rubber bullet.

As we have already reported, there was a shooting in Debrecen on 7th February at about 7:30 pm on Zelemér street. A man attacked another with a gun and shot him with a rubber bullet. The attacker also took the victim’s wallet and ran away. The 26-year-old victim was taken to hospital with severe injuries.

Now, the police has published a photo of the 29-year-old attacker who is still on the run. Police are looking for István Petrsuhka.

In case you know anything about his whereabouts, contact the police on any of the following telephone numbers: 112, 107, 06-52/457-040, 06-80/555-111.

