Fatal traffic accident on M3 motorway

Police
Tóháti Zsuzsa

A fatal traffic accident occurred on Friday evening on the M3 motorway near the city of Hatvan.

A driver drove onto the highway against the traffic, then collided head-on with another car between the 59th and 60th kilometer sections. The driver, who drove onto the highway against the traffic, suffered such serious injuries that he died on the spot, Agria TV reported.

Due to the accident, the side of the motorway leading to Budapest was temporarily closed by the police, and the line of cars could only move in the stop lane during the site investigation.


hajdupress.hu
Photo: Agria TV/Facebook

