After a brutal beating, a caravan was set on fire by three people in Debrecen

Three people visited their two acquaintances who were living in a caravan in Debrecen. They drank a lot and soon after, they started fighting. The fight escalated until a man was brutally beaten, and then the caravan was set on fire for the helpless victim and two other people, police.hu informed our newspaper.

The announcement was received on the evening of April 24, 2021, about a flaming caravan in Benedek Mihály Street, Debrecen. An on-site inspection and expert investigations found that the fire was caused by deliberate arson.

As it turned out, there was a man and a woman in the caravan when three of their acquaintances visited them. They started drinking, but among the guests, Tamás T., 36, and József G., 37, claimed an old grievance from their host, the 44-year-old man.

The controversy escalated until the two men brutally beat the victim and then set fire to the caravan for their helpless victim and their accompanying friend and a 58-year-old woman. The victim was pulled out of the flaming trailer by his roommate, who was returning home in the meantime and then helped out the two remaining troublemakers. According to medical opinions, the 44-year-old man suffered serious injuries as a result of the abuse.

Police in Debrecen immediately began searching for the alleged perpetrators, who had been identified and apprehended that day. At their interrogation of the suspect, they both made detailed confessions.

The Criminal Department of the Hajdú-Bihar Police Headquarters detained the two residents of Debrecen with special cruelty due to a well-founded suspicion of attempting to kill several people. Their arrest was ordered on April 27, 2021, by the District Court of Debrecen.

