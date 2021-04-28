The schedule of tram 1 is changing due to work in the Big Forest

The implementation of the investment known as the Magic Forest in the Big Forest also affects tram 1, DKV has announced. See how much the tram 1 schedule is changing in our city.

As part of the construction, the stop known as Aquaticum and four crossings on the Pallagi road tramway will be rebuilt in the Big Forest.

Due to the work, tram 1 will be suspended on the section of Pallagi út between Nagyerdei körút and the Clinics until the completion of the works, which is expected to close on Sunday, June 6. You can only travel on the line by transfer, and the Aquaticum stop is skipped.

Tram times have been modified to take account of recent experience. Tram 1, valid from April 28, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking here.

