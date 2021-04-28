Man convicted of brutal abuse in Berettyóújfalu

The woman fell to the floor in front of the sink, where he pulled her hair, beat her head into the tile, and then kicked it. The accused threatened the victim another time to wrap the extension cord around her neck and strangle her. He also abused her in several other cases. The court found the accused guilty of intimate partner violence, so he sentenced him to 2 years in prison and banned him from Berettyóújfalu and Bakonszeg – read the statement of the Debrecen court.

According to the court, the defendant had been in love with the victim since the spring of 2015. From January 2017, they lived together in the woman’s house.

From the end of January 2017 to the end of July 2018, the man beat the woman every one or two months, tore her hair, kicked it, hit her head with a fist, severely humiliated her human dignity.

The man quarreled with his partner in the house in the summer of 2017 and then threatened to wrap the extension cord in the room around his neck and strangle him. The man then chased the frightened woman with a knife in his hand, who fell on the bed while fleeing and held her hand in front of her face in defense. The aggressive man stabbed the woman’s hand with the knife. The woman suffered a minor injury, but there was a possibility of causing more serious injury.

In January 2018, there was another fierce hassle between the accused and the victim, with the man’s violent behavior causing the woman to fall to the floor in front of the sink, where the man pulled her hair, beat her head into the tile, and then kicked it. As a result of the abuse, the woman suffered an injury that healed within eight days.

The violence didn’t end there, at the end of April 2018, at a garden gathering in the yard of the house, the defendant began arguing with his partner in the presence of several guests, who he attacked after shouting, hit her face with the palm of his hand, and tore her hair. She gave up the abuse because acquaintances intervened and stopped the man. On July 22, 2018, the accused was outraged that the woman would not leave her job there and move elsewhere with her, despite her request. The man threatened his partner to kill her. He yanked her to the ground by the hair and kicked it in the head. The victim was then slightly injured.

On April 27, 2021, the Berettyóújfalu District Court pronounced a verdict in the case of the accused who continuously abused and threatened his partner in a settlement in Hajdú-Bihar County.

The court found the accused guilty of the crime of intimate partner violence, so he was sentenced to 2 years in prison and banned from practicing public affairs for 2 years. The man may be released on parole after serving two-thirds of the sentence.

The man was also banned from the administrative area of ​​Berettyóújfalu and Bakonszeg by the court.

Judge Dr. Krisztina Pál assessed the fact that the man committed the crime under suspended imprisonment as an aggravating circumstance during the reasoning of the judgment. He had previously been convicted by a court for bodily harm to his partner. In addition, domestic violence is on the rise. At the same time, he considered the passage of time as a mitigating circumstance.

The court’s decision was not final, it was noted by the prosecutor, however, the accused and his defense counsel filed an appeal primarily for dismissal and secondly for mitigation. The case continues at the Debrecen General Court.

