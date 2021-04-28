Man arrested for exchanging license plates

The Berettyóújfalu District Prosecutor’s Office filed a lawsuit against the man who brought a car from Győr to his place of residence in Derecske with a license plate removed from his own car and then exchanged it for another vehicle together with the license plate.

The defendant owned a car that had a valid technical examination so he could regularly participate in road traffic.

On May 27, 2020, the man from Derecske bought a vehicle of the same type in Győr, which had been withdrawn from the market and therefore did not have a license plate and a traffic license. The accused drove the car from Győr to his place of residence in Derecske by installing the registration plates of the vehicle he owned.

Subsequently, the man was replaced on the Internet on June 1, 2020, by another type of vehicle.

The man who bought the car by exchange was certified by the police in the afternoon of June 7, 2020, during which it was determined that the license plate on the car belongs to another car with a chassis number.

During the investigation carried out by the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters, the traffic license plates were sent to the issuing authority after the seizure was lifted.

The Berettyóújfalu District Prosecutor’s Office has brought charges against the accused of admitting the commission of the crime in the Berettyóújfalu District Court for the crime of misuse of a unique identification mark. In the indictment for the execution of the sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court sentence the accused to a suspended prison sentence without holding a trial, based on the content of the documents.

ugyeszseg.hu