According to the weather forecast, the weekend will be warm with about 25-28 celsius, but before that we can expect thunderstorms in many parts of the country.

On Thursday, we can experience thunderstorms with strong wind showers all over the country, so weather alert has been issued in Hungary’s counties. At the weekend, the temperature can hit even 25-28 Celsius, but on Sunday a cool down will reach the country bringing rain and showers again.

origo.hu

pixabay