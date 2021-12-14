Government Sets Up Organization Promoting Clinical Research

An organisation specialised in coordinating clinical trials with government support has been set up, the human resources minister announced on Monday.

The National Medical Science Research Centre (NOKK) has been tasked with defining priorities in research and development at clinics and universities to serve the objective of improving the overall health of Hungarians, Miklós Kásler said at NOKK’s founding session in Budapest. Kásler said he hoped that with the establishment of NOKK “Hungary will be able to maintain its leading role in clinical trials over a long period of time”, noting that a system in the United States has been used as a model. Tamás Dóczi, the president of the new organisation, said NOKK’s aim is to promote clinical aspects in scientific research and shorten the time period of integrating the results in clinical practice.

