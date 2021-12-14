New college in the Faculty of Informatics

The Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen organized the Béla Gyires Informatics Day for the twenty-fourth time, at which the establishment of the György Hajós Data Science College was announced.

The initiative, which is unique at the national level, aims to nurture the talent of students in the field of data science and related fields, as well as to educate young people, which can contribute to the development of the ecosystem that is the basis of the country’s digitalization.

hirek.unideb.hu