The University of Debrecen is looking for the pharmacists of the future

The Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Debrecen has announced a competition for high school students who like chemistry and biology. Applicants may become familiar with the roles of pharmacists and have access to such undergraduate training.

The Faculty of Pharmacy’s Natural Science Competition is primarily open to high school students interested in chemistry and biology who are graduating this year or next.

The competition registration is open until January 15, 2022, on the website www.pharm.unideb.hu/gyktv, by clicking on the Registration menu item from any grammar school and vocational high school in the country, but the organizers are also happy to see Hungarian-language high schools in the surrounding countries. Entry is free. The best performers can expect cash and item rewards. Further details of the competition can also be found on the website mentioned above.

