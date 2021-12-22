Donations were raised by the Faculty of Health

In addition to fundraising, the initiative aimed to raise awareness of the special Olympic movement and to raise awareness of people with intellectual disabilities, their abilities, and talents. A number of departments and departments of the Faculty of Health participated in the charity auction. Thanks to the faculty collaboration, HUF 172,000 was raised to support the goals of the Hungarian Special Olympics Association.

Thank you, we are grateful to everyone who stood by the cause. Some people supported the action with cakes and delicacies, others with voluntary activities and donations undertaken by young people.

– said Renáta Jávorné Erdei.

hirek.unideb.hu