Timeless knowledge and career building at the University of Debrecen

The Faculty of Public Health of the University of Debrecen offers a high level of professional knowledge, continuous development, further training, and practice-oriented training. With a degree obtained here, students can get a secure job opportunity.

The three specializations of the two undergraduate programs: the public health inspector specialization in health care and prevention, the physiotherapist specialization in nursing and patient care, and the dietetics specialization await young people about to continue their studies at the Faculty of Public Health of the University of Debrecen. In addition, entrants can study in undergraduate and master’s programs in English and in four types of master’s programs in Hungarian (master’s degree in public health, master’s degree in health management, master’s degree in complex rehabilitation, master’s degree in nutrition). The faculty is becoming more popular every year, with more and more people choosing the courses. The Faculty of Public Health currently has more than 1,300 students, about a third of whom are international students.

