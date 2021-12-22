Training programs offered by the Faculty of Health

The Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Debrecen offers a wide range of training portfolios, English language courses, master’s programs, and immediate employment opportunities for young people. In addition to health care training, social science-related helping professions are also waiting for students in Nyíregyháza.

Young people seeking further education from the Faculty of Health of the University of Debrecen can choose from four undergraduate programs, five master’s programs and twelve types of specialized continuing education. Those interested can apply for a bachelor’s degree in nursing and patient care, health care and prevention, health organizing and social work, but they will also be able to pursue a master’s degree in, for example, social work and social economy, a health teacher and an extended nurse.

