Polanyi Prize winners at the Institute of Chemistry

Two lecturers of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen, professor István Bányai and associate professor József Kalmár received the Mihály Polányi Prize at a ceremonial meeting held at the Reading Room of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.

The Department of Chemical Sciences of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences and the Scientific Committee for Physicochemistry held their ceremonial meetings on December 9 and 10, at which the award ceremonies due to technical reasons and the epidemic situation were made up for the last three years.

Among the winners were two lecturers from the Institute of Chemistry of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen. István Bányai, a professor at the Department of Physical Chemistry, received the main prize in 2020, while József Kalmár, an associate professor at the Department of Inorganic and Analytical Chemistry, received the Young Researcher Award in 2018, both of whom have now received their recognition.

hirek.unideb.hu