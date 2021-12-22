The children’s clinic in Debrecen received a donation

The foundations of the Pediatric Clinic of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen have been supported by two entrepreneurs with a total of HUF 10 million in recent days. The donation will be used to develop the clinic’s instrumentation.

The Transit Group offered five million forints to the Foundation of the Pediatric Clinic “For Our Children”. Miklós Szabó, the president of the company group, emphasized during the symbolic handover of the donation that they consider the support of children to be of paramount importance, therefore every year they help children’s institutions, children in need, and the Pediatric Clinic of the University of Debrecen with significant donations.

The five million forints offered by the company group will be used to improve the operation and instrumentation of the new child rehabilitation department, said Tamás Szabó, chairman of the foundation’s board of trustees. The director of the Pediatric Clinic also said that various companies, enterprises, and individuals have supported the “For Our Children” Foundation with about HUF 30 million in the last two years. The money was used to develop the clinic’s instrumentation.

To develop the pediatric neurological profile, we set up a video EEG room, which is a key tool in the diagnosis of childhood epilepsy, and purchased an amplitude-integrated EEG device for the Neonatal Intensive Care Center, which specializes in the care of preterm and pathological neonates. We acquired a Futuroscope for pediatric surgery, and at the beginning of the COVID epidemic, we bought respiratory support devices and protective equipment.

– Tamás Szabó concluded.

The Children’s Intensive Care Foundation Helps us help, we bought two patient monitors and one BIS monitor out of the five million forints we received for our account.

These instruments can save lives. They ensure the safe monitoring of children treated in the intensive care unit and the control of their life functions. And the use of BIS allows clinicians to customize the exact type and amount of anesthetic or sedative medications.

– said Edit Szikszay, chairman of the intensive care unit of the DE KK Pediatric Clinic.

Zoltán Katona, an entrepreneur from Debrecen, offered the five million forints to the Children’s Intensive Care Foundation, who emphasized that with the support they wanted to set an example for companies and individuals to donate as many people as possible. He added that he plans to help the children’s clinic in the future as well.

