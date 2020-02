Debrecen is the first place in the countryside that was visited by Ambassador Yacov Hadas-Handelsman.

In Debrecen, the Ambassador met representatives of the Debrecen Jewish community, the honorary consul, the Debrecen CEOs of BMW and TEVA, and Israeli students of the University of Debrecen.

Currently, the university has 160 Israeli students, from whom 90% is studying at the Faculty of Medicine.

Gallery:

Source and photos: unideb.hu