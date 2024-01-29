A descendant of the university’s founder studies at the University of Debrecen

Greta Grof-Tisza studies at the University of Debrecen, founded with the support of her great-great-grandfather. Although the young student knew that she was a descendant of the former Prime Minister, Count István Tisza, she only experienced the significance of his legacy on the spot. Rector Zoltán Szilvássy and Chancellor Zoltán Bács welcomed the descendant of the late Prime Minister in the Main Building.

Greta Grof-Tisza studies in English at the trade and marketing department of the Faculty of Economics. She lives with her family in Aspen, Virginia, USA.

I visited my family members and grandparents living in Hungary in Debrecen a few years ago, and I was immediately captivated by the atmosphere of the city. That’s why I thought about going to university here, and since my parents also supported this idea, that’s why I chose the University of Debrecen

– says Greta, who was received by Rector Zoltán Szilvássy and Chancellor Zoltán Bács at the Rector’s Office.

Greta knew that she was a descendant of the former prime minister, but now she saw her great-great grandfather’s legendary furniture for the first time, the portrait of him in the Rector’s Council Room, which immediately revealed that she resembled István Tisza.

I did not think that István Tisza’s legacy was so decisive here at the University of Debrecen. It was very interesting and touching to see and experience what he did for the university and Hungary at this meeting. I feel lucky to be here and to study here

– said Greta Grof-Tisza.

Although the future marketing specialist’s parents, two younger sisters and younger brother live in the United States, she considers it possible that she will find a job in Hungary or even here in Debrecen after graduating.

