Trucks get a huge luxury parking lot in Debrecen

The truck parking lot to be established in the Northwestern Economic Zone of Debrecen will offer places with gold and silver certification, the planning of which can begin soon. More similar facilities would be needed in Hungary – writes vg.hu.

The Debrecen Real Estate Developer Kft. has issued an EU public procurement tender for the preparation of the necessary permits and construction plan documentation for the construction of the truck parking lot and the related infrastructure (utilities and roads) to be established in the Northwestern Economic Zone of Debrecen.

Basalt concrete

The notice lists the tasks to be performed in the economic zone divided into several areas. The truck park itself would be in an area called B/1. 194 Esporg silver and 64 Esporg gold-rated truck parking spaces will be created on-site, so the winning bidder must plan these spaces together with their service facilities, utilities, and roads.

The tender is waiting for plans for a basalt-concrete parking lot, and in the gold and silver zones, it envisions service facilities in containers.

The truck parking lot would be served from containers

The driver’s accommodation is in 15 accommodation containers, which have a toilet, shower and sink. They will be placed near the truck parking lot, on a total of 225 square meters.

For the porta, you will need a container that occupies 15 square meters.

For sanitary purposes, at least 9 containers with toilet-shower-hand-washing facilities will be installed, totaling 135 square meters.

7 room containers, totaling 105 square meters, will be needed for meals and leisure time.

A new two-lane road with an estimated length of 2,300 meters and a single-lane road with a length of 1,200 meters should also be planned for the area.

Trucks transporting hazardous materials must be provided with parking facilities following the relevant legislation.

The design documentation must contain the complete authorization plan package – suitable for obtaining legally binding construction and water rights establishment permit(s) – and the also complete design plan suitable for implementation. The winning tenderer must also obtain the contributions of utility managers and operators for all disciplines.

By the way, this is already a modification of a previous announcement, because the date of the offers in the previous announcement, January 19, 2024, was changed to February 2. (Of course, the demolition date has also changed.)

“It is clear that an industrial investment of a similar size to the one in Debrecen generates a huge demand for road transport, and it is also clear that a truck parking capacity must be set up behind it,”

– answered Világgazdaság Árvay Tivadar, Secretary General of the Association of Hungarian Road Transporters. He indicated that the gold and silver level classification is necessary because EU funds can be applied for the investment if the facility meets the requirements according to the classification. In addition to this close connection, it is also an important aspect that a car park with this classification guarantees adequate quality service for motorists.

Árvay Tivadar considers the parking project planned in Debrecen to be very important but indicated that even more is needed in the country. There is a truck parking lot with a capacity similar to the one above, but it is not enough in terms of quality. Tatabánya is one of these few, and there are four or five high-quality ones, but they are even smaller.