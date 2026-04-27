Traffic accident in Debrecen causes disruption near University Square

A traffic accident occurred in Debrecen on April 27, 2026, at around 16:20, when two passenger cars collided at the intersection of Nagyerdei körút and Egyetem tér.

Local professional firefighters were dispatched to the scene to carry out technical rescue operations. No further details about possible injuries have been released at this time.

Traffic in the affected area is currently moving under police direction, with authorities managing vehicle flow to reduce congestion and ensure safety while the scene is being cleared.

The incident took place in a busy part of the city near the University of Debrecen, causing temporary disruption in the afternoon traffic.