The police seized almost three thousand doses of drugs

During an operation, the police found and seized drugs with a black market value of HUF 15 million, which removed almost three thousand doses from circulation, the press service of the Hajdú-Bihar police headquarters announced.

According to the statement, the suspects were on their way home from Switzerland with several kilograms of marijuana, when they were stopped by the Hajdú-Bihar police and the staff of the Counter Terrorism Center at a rest area in Hungary on January 24.

A 31-year-old man, his girlfriend and an acquaintance were traveling in a car with several kilograms of drug-suspicious green plant debris wrapped in foil.

At the same time, a married couple from Hajdúszoboszló was also arrested, as they were suspected of regularly buying drugs from the Kaba resident, which they resold.

During the searches, the investigators seized another half kilogram of drug-suspicious substances, the tools necessary for trading, and HUF 2.5 million.

The 31-year-old man, his 27-year-old girlfriend and the male member of the couple were interrogated as suspects for drug trafficking for a significant amount, committed in a criminal conspiracy, they were taken into criminal custody and their arrest was initiated. The female member of the couple is charged with drug trafficking, while the acquaintance who participated in the foreign “outing” has to answer for drug possession, and they can defend themselves at large, the police said.

