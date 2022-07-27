Three people attacked one person: this is how the Csapó Street stabbing happened

At noon on Tuesday, the police issued a statement regarding the stabbing on Csapó Street, so now many details have been clarified.

The police received several reports of a fight on July 25, 2022, at around 9:30 p.m. According to eyewitnesses, in Debrecen, on Csapó Street, three men attacked their fourth companion, who was brutally assaulted. The victim was lying helpless on the ground after the fight.

The police immediately went to the scene, arrested two young people, and called an ambulance to rescue the unconscious victim. As it turned out, in addition to punches and kicks, one of his attackers also stabbed him in the stomach.

Two abusers, 21-year-old and 22-year-old young men from Debrecen, who were arrested on the spot, were brought by the officers to the police headquarters, where the investigators interrogated them as suspects and made a motion for their arrest. They began looking for their third companion, a 29-year-old local resident, who was arrested within a few hours at an acquaintance’s house. He was also taken into criminal custody.

According to the investigation, the attackers and the victim knew each other. They started drinking together early in the evening, but later they got into a fight and one of them stabbed the victim.

The Criminal Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters initiated criminal proceedings against them due to the well-founded suspicion of committing the crime of life-threatening bodily harm.

