Agricultural scholarship successes at the University of Debrecen

Three students of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen successfully participated in the scholarship application of the K&H Group. The aim of the program was to support student research for the long-term development of sustainable agriculture.

For the seventh time, the K&H Group announced its scholarship application for students participating in basic, master’s, and Ph.D. training in Hungarian agricultural higher education. The students of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen finished first and second in their doctoral category, while they took third place in the competition for participants in the master’s program.

