The first Várhalmi Ilona Award presented to educators in Debrecen

Dorottya Danyi and Judit Nagyné Bacsó, both educators, were the first recipients of the Várhalmi Ilona Award, established in memory of the iconic figure of Debrecen’s drama education and teaching. The award was initiated by the University of Debrecen. The festive event was held on Tuesday at the Vojtina Puppet Theatre.

The award was founded by five cultural institutions in Debrecen: the Faculty of Humanities (BTK) Arts Centre of the University of Debrecen (DE), the Déri Museum, the Csokonai National Theatre of Debrecen, the MODEM Modern and Contemporary Arts Centre, and the Vojtina Puppet Theatre. It recognizes teachers in the region who pay special attention to cultural programs in Debrecen and regularly accompany their students to these events.

Each year, the award honors the professional work of one educator working in the traditional educational system and one supporting disadvantaged students.

The first recipients were Dorottya Danyi, a biology and Latin graduate of the University of Debrecen in 2000 and a teacher at the Saint Joseph Kindergarten, Elementary School, High School, and College in Debrecen, and Judit Nagyné Bacsó, a mathematics, environmental studies, and visual culture teacher at the Greek Catholic Kindergarten and Elementary School in Újfehértó.

The award consists of a commemorative plaque designed by sculptor Éva Varga and individual contributions from the founding institutions, including family and group passes, subscriptions, books, and gift packages.

During the ceremony, Anikó Asbóth, Director of the Vojtina Puppet Theatre, and István Puskás addressed the recipients. Puskás, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen for Cultural Affairs, emphasized that the Várhalmi Ilona Award represents the legacy of a lifetime and serves as a community-driven acknowledgment of teachers whose work supports the preservation of culture’s community-building role, which has always characterized the city.

Róbert Keményfi, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities at DE, highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating that within the broader field of humanities, arts and culture play an essential role, and their nurturing and transmission are integral to the university’s educational mission. The Arts Centre of the Faculty plays a key role in this endeavor.

“We are especially delighted that one of the awardees, Dorottya Danyi, is a former student of our institution, who applies the knowledge and perspective she gained at the University of Debrecen in her daily work as an educator,” Keményfi noted.

The award’s jury will present the recognition annually on January 21, the eve of Hungarian Culture Day. Each year, the ceremony will be hosted by a different cultural institution, with the Vojtina Puppet Theatre selected for the inaugural event.

The jury members are Anikó Asbóth, Róbert Keményfi, Lajos Lakner (Deputy Director of Science at the Déri Museum), Edina Márkus (Deputy Director of the Institute of Educational and Cultural Studies at DE BTK), Szabolcs Mátyássy (Director of the Csokonai National Theatre), and Katalin Vizi (Managing Director of MODEM).

The award is under the patronage of László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen.

The award is named after Ilona Várhalmi, an iconic figure in Debrecen’s drama education and teaching, former deputy principal of Ady Endre High School, artistic director, and founder of the school’s drama department. She was the first recipient of the Ady Ring, awarded annually by the school faculty to its teacher of the year since 2003. She also received numerous prestigious recognitions, including the Eötvös József Prize, Pro Urbe Award, and Csokonai Award. Many of her students perform in theaters across Hungary, with several gaining national recognition as actors.

Ilona Várhalmi passed away on February 22, 2024, at the age of 73.

(unideb.hu)