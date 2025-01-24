During the last week, 54,000 people went to the doctor with flu-like symptoms

Between January 13th and 19th, 53,800 people consulted their doctor with flu-like symptoms, according to an estimate based on the reports of doctors participating in the surveillance service, the National Center for Public Health and Pharmaceuticals (NNGYK) announced in its weekly report on Thursday.

This is about ten thousand more than the previous week’s data. 246,900 people consulted their doctors with symptoms of an acute respiratory infection, an increase of 20,000 people. In the 3rd week, 37.4 percent of the patients who went to the doctor with a flu-like illness were under 14 years old, 30.4 percent were 15-34 years old, 23 percent were 35-59 years old, and 9.2 percent were over 60 years old.

In the third week of the year, the number of people visiting a doctor with flu symptoms increased in sixteen administrative areas, and in four administrative areas there was no change compared to the previous week. The most patients were in the counties of Fejér, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén and Tolna, the least in the counties of Csongrád-Csanád, Vas and Bács-Kiskun. In the third week, 250 people were hospitalized due to serious, acute respiratory infections, 29 of them needed intensive/subintensive care. Between the 40th of last year and the 3rd week of 2025, a total of 3,913 test materials were processed in the NNGYK laboratory, where 409 samples were confirmed to have a type of influenza, and 489 were confirmed to be infected with Covid-19. The presence of other viruses was detected in the other samples.

