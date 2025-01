A van overturned on the side of the M3 highway heading towards Budapest, before the junction of the M0 highway, near Fót, after driving into a traffic jam.

Due to the accident, vehicles are congested on the highway for more than five kilometers long. Útinform wrote on its website that at kilometer 15 of the highway, you can only drive on the inner lane, and those who can, should turn off the highway at kilometer 23, at Mogyoród.

MTI

pixabay