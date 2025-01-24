Kemma.hu learned that a primary school student from Tatabánya committed suicide in the past few days. According to the local portal, the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

The Tatabánya Education Center announced the following regarding the case: “The Tatabánya Education Center is also deeply shocked by the incident, because according to the director’s information, despite the fact that the deceased student had only arrived at the school a month and a half ago, he had integrated well into the institutional community and was accepted by his fellow students.”

In addition, they indicated that the case is currently being investigated by the police as part of an administrative procedure, based on the findings of which the causes can be revealed and the necessary measures taken. “The School District Center has already used the cooperation of the social worker working at the school, but in order to get over the trauma, it intends to provide all the help to the institution and the students by involving a psychologist,” the school district emphasized.





kemma.hu

pixabay