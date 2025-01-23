Future sports orofessionals filled DESOK

Following high demand after its December event, the University of Debrecen’s Institute of Sport Sciences Coordination (DESKI) held another open day on Tuesday. The DESOK building welcomed approximately 150 young visitors eager to learn about the institute’s training programs.

László Balogh, the director of the institute, addressed high school students preparing for university admission, emphasizing that the University of Debrecen is recognized as one of the best not only in Hungary but also globally. Moreover, the university was the first in Hungary to achieve platinum status in the FISU Healthy Campus certification system. This places DE among the 38 institutions worldwide with the highest quality rating in university lifestyle and life quality.

The director highlighted the university’s exceptional infrastructure, noting that the sports facilities available for students to learn and train in are envied by many other higher education institutions.

Balogh also stressed the importance of personal interactions, as these events allow students to meet their future instructors in an informal setting and ask their questions. He pointed out that quality, not quantity, is the priority in Debrecen, recommending the programs to high schoolers who aspire to become professional sports specialists.

During the open day, participants had the chance to explore the content of the practical entrance exams by sport discipline, learn about the programs offered, and receive information about future career opportunities. The event also featured a step-by-step guide to submitting university applications via the felvi.hu system to support attendees in the admission process.

This time, the organizers also prepared information points, where experts and students were ready to answer any questions about dormitories, student life, DESKI, or DEAC.

For more details on the programs, pairings, and the admission process, visit: https://sportsci.unideb.hu/kepzeseink.

(unideb.hu)