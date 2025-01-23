Advancing excellence: GTIDEA PhD fellows showcase research and innovation potential

Doctoral students awarded the GTIDEA Excellence PhD Scholarship recently participated in a two-part introductory program led by the chairman of the Scientific and Social Advisory Board, which supports the foundation’s governing board. The events highlighted the practical applications of their research and opportunities to engage in ongoing university projects. In addition to financial support, the 35 scholarship recipients benefit from specialized workshops and personalized career guidance to advance their research paths.

Last September, another 18 talented young researchers received the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen Excellence PhD Scholarship. Eligible candidates were Hungarian PhD students under 30, enrolled full-time at the university, who demonstrated outstanding performance during the first two semesters of their doctoral studies and were preparing for the comprehensive exam.

During the recent introduction event, participants presented their scientific activities and research fields to Péter Nagy, chairman of the GTIDEA Scientific and Social Advisory Board, and their fellow scholarship recipients.

“We aim to guide young researchers toward innovation. They must understand the importance of their work, its societal significance, and how it can serve the economy and society. I asked them to summarize their research in a 60-second pitch, followed by a Q&A session. This not only allowed us to learn about their activities but also helped refine their skills to present their research clearly, concisely, and in a way that is accessible. These skills are essential for convincing potential investors to bring their research to market. This is a brilliant, handpicked group of young researchers. While our primary focus is on their development, we also strive to build a community, fostering potential collaborations,” Péter Nagy explained.

Doctoral students explored each other’s current and planned research projects, identifying existing and potential directions for scientific collaboration. The short presentations provided insights into key focus areas, such as biodiversity, political science and historical studies, labor market impacts, experimental nuclear physics, cancer research, mRNA studies, and cannabidiol applications.

The program also provided practical advice for young researchers on leveraging their educational and research experiences at the university in their professional careers. Participants engaged in peer-to-peer discussions, gaining firsthand answers to questions about their specific research topics and their societal applications.

