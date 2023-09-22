Conference at the University of Debrecen: midwives for family-friendly care

The 27th National Midwives’ Conference, which started on Thursday, will also feature presentations on the possibilities of complex birth preparation, special care for pregnant women over 35, crisis situations surrounding childbirth, and the use of alternative birthing methods. The meeting was jointly organized by the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic of the University of Debrecen and the Midwifery Section of the Hungarian Nursing Association.



Family-friendly midwifery – for the birth of a family – is the motto of the 27th National Midwifery Conference in Debrecen. One of the organizers is the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, where special attention is paid to family-friendly care. In 1992, the institution received the World Health Organization (WHO) Baby-Friendly Hospital title, but family-friendly maternity care also means that, in addition to the baby, great care is also taken of the mother and the family. This is served by several developments, for example, the creation of family wards and maternity restrooms.

In addition to family-friendly care, our professional results, including our cesarean section frequency and the first in the country to introduce umbilical cord blood pH measurement, prove that we are worthy hosts of the event. The Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic is one of the institutions with the largest number of births in the country. The number of births on the two campuses exceeds five thousand

– announced Zoárd Krasznai, director of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, in his welcome speech.

Professor Zoltán Szabó, president of the Clinical Center, emphasized that the restructuring of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic was an important part of the integration process that began in 2021.

– The most important goal of clinical integration was to further increase the quality of patient care. As a result of the process, with 7,700 employees and 3,500 patient beds, the largest healthcare system in our country was created. As part of the integration, the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic, operating according to uniform professional guidelines and protocols, was established. In the successful process, all workers, including the midwives, had a special role – emphasized the president.

Csaba Papp, director of the Debrecen Primary Care and Health Development Institute (DAEFI), drew attention to the cooperation between the university and the city, one of the priority areas of which is healthcare.

– There is a close relationship between the University of Debrecen and the city, the basis of development is the knowledge base provided by the university. An important part of the cooperation is the operation of the nanny service, which is carried out by DAEFI. In addition, it should also be emphasized that the childbirth preparation program was able to start again with the cooperation of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic and the Debrecen Primary Care and Health Development Institute, so that future parents can receive all the information about childbirth and the care of the newborn – said Csaba Papp, UD KK Director of DAEFI.

About two hundred professionals will participate in the two-day program. Midwives, infant and child nurses, ultrasound department assistants, physical therapists, nurses, and obstetrician-gynecology specialists came from all over the country.

The greatest miracle of life is birth. At such times, being with mothers, helping and supporting them is the most beautiful profession in the world. The country’s leading obstetricians and gynecologists will also participate and give presentations at the conference. This indicates that we are important to them, that they stand by us and help to improve the situation of midwives so that they can perform work according to their qualifications and competence, and support families with their true expertise. Our activity and professional development are also served by the high-quality scientific lectures given at the further training

– highlighted Julianna Csetneki, head of the Midwifery Section of the Hungarian Nursing Association, in her welcome speech.

At the professional meeting, you can hear lectures on, among other things, the importance of childbirth preparation, special care for pregnant women over 35, the importance of pH measurement, the importance of father giving birth, cesarean section, the recognition and treatment of tumors during pregnancy, breastfeeding difficulties, and crisis situations around childbirth. the participants.

(unideb.hu)