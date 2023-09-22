Food will be distributed again in Debrecen

The Debrecen Women’s Public Life Association of Kéretlen Figyelem invites the people of Debrecen with a difficult fate to its usual free food distribution on the last Sunday of the month.

Date of food distribution: September 24, 2023 (Sunday) between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Location of the food department: Debrecen, Petőfi tér, area in front of the underpass

The organization can provide hot, pre-packaged food for a total of 150 people. The menu will be stuffed cabbage with fresh bread according to the previous request.

Here in our region, many thousands are waiting for a helping hand, a human word, they want to live a life worthy of a human being. We invite everyone who wants to help with both hands or financial support. Because giving is better than receiving!

– says Tukoráné Kádár Ibolya, the head of the association. The organizers are waiting for donations from the residents of Debrecen, mainly non-perishable food, fruit, potatoes, oil, cleaning products, children’s toys, and they are waiting for the offers and participation of entrepreneurs, restaurants, bakeries, and grocery stores in Debrecen for the sake of a good and noble cause.

(Tukoráné Kádár Ibolya)