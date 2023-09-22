Road repair works have begun on Kartács Street

Large-scale road repair work began on September 18, 2023 on Kartács Street in Debrecen. Tamás Majer, local government representative of the area, reported on the details at a press conference on September 21, 2023.

As the representative said, within the framework of the Debrecen 2030 program, large-scale road repair works are also taking place on Kartács Street in the section between Verseny Street and Patay István Street, over a length of about 130 meters. The investment is carried out following a public sign, and its purpose is to improve the quality of the road and solve the stormwater drainage from the road.

Tamás Majer expressed his joy in connection with the fact that the city was able to respond as soon as possible to the proposal concerning this section of Kartács utca, since it was raised at a public forum this year. The representative also pointed out that the proportion of asphalted road sections on Kartács Street has increased in recent years, and expressed the hope that the street will be completely asphalted within a few years.

On the section of Kartács utca between Raceny utca and Patay István utca, after the bench arrangement and rainwater drainage have been solved, an asphalt binding layer and then a wear layer will be laid. The value of the investment is HUF 17 million gross. Depending on weather conditions, the work is expected to be completed by October 6, 2023.

During the works, the traffic will be controlled by a signalman, and during the laying of the new asphalt wear layer, you can expect a complete road closure. The mayor’s office asks those who drive there not out of habit, but to take into account the temporary traffic order during the construction work and the posted signs.

(Debreceni Nap)