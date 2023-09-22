Korean cultural day in October in Debrecen

The establishment of the Korean alphabet (Hangul) is celebrated on October 9 in Korea. On this occasion, we are offering a full-day Korean cultural program to those interested. The event can be realized with the support of the Debrecen Szejzong King Institute and Debrecen Summer University, organized by the Debrecen Korean Cultural Society.

Program:

13.00 – Doors open

13.50 – Greetings

13.55–15.10 – Stage performance

15.10–16.40 – Classes

16.10–16.40 – K-Beauty presentation

16.40–16.55 – Raffle 1.

16.55–17.55 – Classes

17.55–18.10 – Raffle 2.

18.10-18.20 – Ganggangsullae

18.30 – Gate closing

Location: Lovarda, 4028 Debrecen, Kassai út 26.

The organizers reserve the right to change the program.

Photos will be taken at our event. By participating in the program, those present consent to the taking of the photo and its posting on the social media platforms of the Debrecen King Szejzong Institute, DKKE, without a time limit.

Participation in the program is free!

We will give you a numbered wristband on the program, which will help us with the raffle draw.

More information at the Facebook-program.