There will be a fire ban in Hajdú-Bihar county from Sunday

Due to the increased risk, the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nébih) ordered a fire ban for the entire area of Hajdú-Bihar county from Sunday, on the recommendation of the National Disaster Management Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior.

During the ban, it is forbidden to light fires in the forests and wooded areas located on outlying properties and within a 200-meter radius of them, as well as in designated, established forest fire pits.

Those interested can find out about the current fire-lighting ban and the fire-lighting rules on the website www.erdotuz.hu, Nébih announced on its website.

According to the disaster management, a fire covering several hectares was extinguished in the northeastern border of Hajdúhadház on Saturday afternoon. The burning dry grass and bushes also endangered a house, an acacia tree, and a pine forest. Strong winds fanned the flames.

The fire was extinguished by professional firefighters from Hajdúböszörmény and Debrecen under the direction of the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Prevention Operations Service.

(MTI)