Red code declared in Debrecen as homeless shelters open to protect people during extreme weathe

Attila Fülöp, Secretary of State for Care Policy at the Ministry of Interior, has, based on the HungaroMet forecast, declared a red code from 8 a.m. on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, until further notice.

The red code has two main purposes: first, to raise public awareness of the extreme situation, and second, under the special procedure, all social sector institutions must accept homeless people based on dispatcher alerts, regardless of the services they normally provide.

Currently, night shelters nationwide are 83.7% full. There are enough places; no one needs to spend the night on the street! It is very important that if someone sees a homeless person in distress, they call the regional dispatcher service, which can act immediately based on the reports.

During the special procedure, the protection of life is the priority in homeless care. Telephone numbers are available 24/7.

In Debrecen: