It could drop to minus 20 degrees at night, meteorologists warn of extreme cold

By Thursday morning, temperatures along the western border could fall below minus 15°C, and in some places approach minus 20°C. With the wind picking up in more areas, widespread snowdrifts may develop, the Hungarian Meteorological Service (HungaroMet Zrt.) reported on Wednesday.

In its warning, the agency noted that from Wednesday afternoon until late evening, light snowfall may occur intermittently in some areas. From the evening into the late-night hours, a new precipitation zone will arrive from the south, likely bringing additional snow in the Tiszántúl region, Borsod area, and along the Tisza River.

In the east, significant snowfall is expected by Thursday morning, generally 2–10 centimeters, with 10–15 centimeters along the eastern border and locally even more. Snowfall is likely to continue the longest in the northeast on Thursday, but is expected to stop there by early to mid-afternoon.

On Wednesday afternoon, winds may slightly weaken, though gusts could still be strong in some areas. From Thursday night, winds will pick up again in more places, creating snowdrifts across much of the country.

During the day, stronger snowdrifts and higher snowbanks are expected in the eastern two-thirds of Transdanubia, central Hungary, and the northeast, with wind gusts reaching 55–65 km/h.

Because of this, a second-level (orange) warning has been issued for Baranya, Bács-Kiskun, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Fejér, Komárom-Esztergom, Pest, Somogy, Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg, Tolna, and Veszprém counties. On areas covered with fresh snow, the stormy wind could form high snowdrifts.

The forecast also predicts that by Thursday morning, temperatures along the western border could drop below minus 15°C, and in some spots near minus 20°C. Due to the expected extreme cold, a first-level (yellow) warning has been issued for Vas and Zala counties for Thursday.

(MTI)