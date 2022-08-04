Concentration of the Coronavirus in Wastewater is Increasing in Nyíregyháza – Stagnating in Debrecen

The concentration of the coronavirus in wastewater is rising again, the National Center for Public Health (NNK) announced on its website on Wednesday.

After the previous stagnation, the national average shows an increase again in the concentration of the genetic material of the coronavirus in the wastewater, they wrote. According to their information, among the examined cities, an increase can be seen in Budapest, Eger, Kecskemét, Miskolc, Nyíregyháza, Szeged, Székesfehérvár and Veszprém.

In the case of the other sampling locations, the trend is stagnant. A decrease is not visible in any city, they added. According to the announcement of the NNK, the concentration of the coronavirus genetic material increased in 13 sampling locations, while in 9 locations it fell into the moderate category.

